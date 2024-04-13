iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

IQLT traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. 1,114,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,397. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

