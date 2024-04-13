iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $591,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after acquiring an additional 811,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,740,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.99. 6,850,224 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

