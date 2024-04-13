iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3,335.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMXC. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $56.82. 1,414,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,925. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

