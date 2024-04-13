iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $107.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.76.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

