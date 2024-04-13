iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,512,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a market cap of $195.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $68.91 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.