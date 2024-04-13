iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 505.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,447 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

