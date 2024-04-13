iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. 17,284,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,692,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

