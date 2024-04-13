iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $513.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.04. The company has a market cap of $397.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

