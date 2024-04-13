iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,598 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $208,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IVV stock opened at $513.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.04. The stock has a market cap of $397.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

