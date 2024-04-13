iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.53% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $22,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,964,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.