iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 130.3% in March

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

AIA stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

