iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the March 15th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,402. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
