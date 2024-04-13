iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the March 15th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,402. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,977,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,987 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,774,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,658,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after buying an additional 97,724 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 305,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,821,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

