Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Iris Energy Price Performance

IREN opened at $4.65 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Iris Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in Iris Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 235,027 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Iris Energy by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 649,411 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Iris Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

