Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

