Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IQI opened at $9.38 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the period.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

