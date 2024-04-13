Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VMO opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 226,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 93,437 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 189,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 50,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

