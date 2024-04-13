InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,864. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.14%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

