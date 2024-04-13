Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.48.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. Intel has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.