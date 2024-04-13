Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 10,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 8th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00.
  • On Friday, January 19th, Thad Jampol sold 9,102 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $400,579.02.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 25,898 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,154,532.84.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 221,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,585,000 after buying an additional 704,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,466,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after buying an additional 125,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

