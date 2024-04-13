Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $1,191,503.94 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 244,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $1,191,503.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,500,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 176.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 356,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 227,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,509 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after buying an additional 404,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

