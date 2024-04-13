Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) EVP Sells 22,316 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 227,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

