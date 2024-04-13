Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells $6,008,206.47 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $6,008,206.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $98.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,997,000 after purchasing an additional 150,102 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

