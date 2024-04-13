Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock traded down $4.34 on Friday, hitting $361.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,503. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

