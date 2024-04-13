Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 500 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.22% of Global Industrial worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 122.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Global Industrial in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GIC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. 44,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,025. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

About Global Industrial

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.