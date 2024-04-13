Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 487 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $185,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. 3,735,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,341. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

