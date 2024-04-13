Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 411 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.49. 200,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

