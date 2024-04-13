Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 156 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.27. 53,664,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

