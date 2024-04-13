Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 201,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,867. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $343.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $191.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $159,850.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

