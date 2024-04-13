Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,712. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

