Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

GOLD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. 49,939,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,930,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

