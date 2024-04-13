Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,359. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

