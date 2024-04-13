Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,955. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

