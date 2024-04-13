Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,025. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.