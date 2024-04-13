Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,608,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1,219.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 710,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.92. 1,003,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

