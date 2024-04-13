Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. 5,264,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.3564 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

