Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.08% of Strategic Education worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Strategic Education Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ STRA traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.45. 112,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,851. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.