Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 130.7% in March

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Down 2.5 %

IDCBY opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $11.90.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.