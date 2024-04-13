Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 130.7% in March

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Down 2.5 %
IDCBY opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $11.90.
