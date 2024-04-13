Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $391.60

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.60 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 402.29 ($5.09). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 397 ($5.02), with a volume of 473,700 shares changing hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 392 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 376.67. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Impax Environmental Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.70. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is currently 2,083.33%.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.