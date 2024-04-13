Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $855,714.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.