Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $253.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ILMN. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Get Illumina alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $127.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.47. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $232.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $29,558,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Illumina by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.