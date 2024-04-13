iExec RLC (RLC) Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $185.78 million and $23.29 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00003842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011104 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,889.53 or 1.00123364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000054 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.7296484 USD and is down -18.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $22,713,778.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

