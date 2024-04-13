ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $261.45 million and approximately $27.14 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 989,280,740 coins and its circulating supply is 989,280,745 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 989,274,293.3500787 with 989,273,224.2317828 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26648207 USD and is down -18.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $31,781,297.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.