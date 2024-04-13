Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

