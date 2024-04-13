HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $642.36.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,601. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $663.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of -186.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $623.25 and a 200 day moving average of $547.68. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $399.48 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.