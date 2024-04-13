holoride (RIDE) Price Reaches $0.0118

holoride (RIDE) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $75,341.45 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.96 or 0.04827792 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00056835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00020023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003243 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01175396 USD and is down -13.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $85,652.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

