Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.57) to GBX 1,270 ($16.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HSX
Hiscox Price Performance
Hiscox Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 1,875.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Paul Cooper purchased 1,144 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,094.08 ($17,838.35). Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hiscox
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.