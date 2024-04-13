Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.57) to GBX 1,270 ($16.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

HSX opened at GBX 1,169 ($14.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The company has a market cap of £4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.87. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 926.04 ($11.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,251 ($15.83).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 1,875.00%.

In related news, insider Paul Cooper purchased 1,144 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,094.08 ($17,838.35). Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

