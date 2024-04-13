Hermez Network Price Tops $4.16 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00006137 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $152.11 million and $101,371.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.16030281 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $104,958.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

