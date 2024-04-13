Head-To-Head Survey: NeueHealth (NEUE) & Its Peers

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeueHealth to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeueHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeueHealth Competitors 94 1115 2551 98 2.69

NeueHealth presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.01%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 20.46%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion -$1.15 billion -0.04 NeueHealth Competitors $80.60 billion $2.78 billion 8.60

This table compares NeueHealth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeueHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of NeueHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% NeueHealth Competitors 0.04% -1.59% -0.04%

Summary

NeueHealth competitors beat NeueHealth on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services. The Bright HealthCare segment offers medicare health plan products to consumers. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

