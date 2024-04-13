Head to Head Review: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) versus VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VICI Properties and W. P. Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 3 7 0 2.70 W. P. Carey 2 8 1 0 1.91

VICI Properties presently has a consensus price target of $34.36, suggesting a potential upside of 23.01%. W. P. Carey has a consensus price target of $63.36, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

VICI Properties has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VICI Properties and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 69.59% 10.26% 5.88% W. P. Carey 40.68% 7.78% 3.80%

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. VICI Properties pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. P. Carey pays out 104.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and W. P. Carey has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VICI Properties and W. P. Carey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $3.61 billion 8.07 $2.51 billion $2.48 11.26 W. P. Carey $1.74 billion 6.91 $708.33 million $3.30 16.66

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of VICI Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of VICI Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VICI Properties beats W. P. Carey on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 127 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and over 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors, including Bowlero, Cabot, Canyon Ranch, Chelsea Piers, Great Wolf Resorts, Homefield, and Kalahari Resorts. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

