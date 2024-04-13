Head to Head Comparison: Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) and Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) and Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Revelation Biosciences and Vincerx Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revelation Biosciences N/A -84.25% -51.31% Vincerx Pharma N/A -187.73% -126.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revelation Biosciences and Vincerx Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$120,000.00 $30.41 0.07 Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$40.16 million ($1.89) -0.52

Analyst Recommendations

Vincerx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revelation Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Revelation Biosciences and Vincerx Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revelation Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Vincerx Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vincerx Pharma has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 410.20%. Given Vincerx Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vincerx Pharma is more favorable than Revelation Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Revelation Biosciences has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Revelation Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease. It is also developing REVTx-99b, a treatment for food allergies; REVTx-99a, an anti-viral nasal drop solution for the potential prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infection; and REVDx-501, a rapid test kit, which is a point of care in vitro diagnostic test that has the potential to detect respiratory viral infections, such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, parainfluenza, or respiratory syncytial virus. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Vincerx Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.